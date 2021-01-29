Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Something old, something “nou”
Studio Ingrid Picanyol
Behance.net
"Rescuing an extraordinary history, renewing a beachside haven and reviving an intimate relationship with the people of Masnou. A graphic identity to capture the historic essence of El Mas Vell, while celebrating the start of a new journey."
Image may contain: bottle, drink and soft drink
Image may contain: cup, table and drink
The "nou" Mas Vell is more than just a restaurant. It’s a lifestyle. Bursting with ideas and energy, the new team decided to expand the restaurant’s offering and present an innovative, hybrid format: Restaurant, Pizzeria, Brew pub and Coworking space.
Image may contain: box, carton and packaging and labeling
El Mas Vell began its journey as Can Fontanills, a 14th century farmhouse. This historic and modernist seafront building, which dates back to at least 1375, was integrated by architect Bonaventura Bassegoda into the Casino complex of El Masnou during the years 1902-1904. Bassegoda restored the old farmhouse, preserving a large doorway and several other traditional Gothic features. Nowadays, the Mas Vell restaurant offers a wide outdoor dining area, the perfect sanctuary during the hot summer months.
The “nou'' Mas Vell team saw an opportunity to create synergies and strengthen their relationship with the people of Masnou through a new graphic identity. A project for the people, our approach had to communicate shared values. We needed a fresh take that would value the building's tradition.
Image may contain: abstract and electric blue
Image may contain: table
Image may contain: indoor
Image may contain: abstract
We understand that typography gives personality to a project and creates a cohesive voice across all communications. After several days of research we decided to create a custom typeface inspired by the unique characteristics of Bonaventura Bassegoda's calligraphy, which we discoverd in several of his original architectural plans.
Image may contain: whiteboard, drawing and sketch
Image may contain: typography and handwriting
Image may contain: menu
The process of developing this new identity became a parallel journey with architect Stefano Colli. On a mission to pay homage to the iconic heritage of El Mas Vell, we decided to respect the existing architectural environment, rescuing traditional elements and, when that was not possible, incorporating elements that might seem to have been there before.
Image may contain: street
Image may contain: tree and door
Image may contain: person and active shirt
Image may contain: person, handwriting and outdoor
Image may contain: person, man and wearing
Image may contain: handwriting, drawing and sketch
Image may contain: bottle, drink and indoor
Image may contain: building, sign and handwriting
Something old, something “nou”
368
1.1k
28
Published:

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Studio Ingrid Picanyol Barcelona, Spain

    Something old, something “nou”

    368
    1.1k
    28
    Published:

    Creative Fields