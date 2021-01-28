CFC developed the brand identity and package design system for “KURLY'S”, Private Brand by Market Kurly. KURLY’S deep purple, which has lowered the brightness and saturation from the existing Kurly purple, forms the premium sensibility of KURLY’S with the medium saturation sub-color system.

Designing KURLY’S package design system, which will expand from food to everyday goods, was an important task for this project. It was our goal to deliver the mission of KURLY’S, "presenting the standard of good products" to consumers.