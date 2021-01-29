Répar'acteurs - Brand design

Répar'acteurs,

Je répare… et ça repart !*





*Repaired on the long run!





Répar'acteurs is a network of more than 100,000 craft businesses and more than 4,500 certified repairers throughout France. This initiative aims at extending the life of everyday objects by having them repaired by craftsmen, avoiding garbage and over-consumption.





Online, Répar'acteurs connects consumers and repair service professionals, contributing to the local economy by promoting social ties and local jobs. The network also raises awareness on circular economy and sustainable development. It fights against waste and for the preservation of resources, while at the same time promoting craftsmanship.



Graphéine has designed Répar'acteurs' new visual identity to help them promote a more responsible consumption model widely, and also to harmonise and federate all the regional initiatives.