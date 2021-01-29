Cyberpunk 2077
Back in 2018, i had the pleasure to be part on this amazing team, project and studio, The Witcher 3 beeing one of my favorite game, it was very important for me.
Here are some of the images i made, my task was to work on the City Shots we would see in the first E3 trailer.
The E3 trailer screenshots are made by the amazing Environment art team:
Krzysztof Kornatka
Kuba Wichnowski
https://www.artstation.com/kubatuba
Kacper Niepokólczycki
https://www.artstation.com/kacperniepoklczycki
And Daniel Olejnik