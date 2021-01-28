Log In
English
Logotypes vol. 8
Martin Schmetzer
1/28/2021
Most recent collection of hand drawn logotypes, monograms and wordmarks created in the second half of 2020
To keep updated with my latest work, follow me on instagram
@schmetzer
THANK YOU!
Logotypes vol. 8
Published:
January 27th 2021
Martin Schmetzer
Martin Schmetzer
Stockholm, Sweden
January 27th 2021
Tools
Adobe Illustrator
Pencil
Creative Fields
Graphic Design
Illustration
Logo Design
HAND LETTERING
ILLUSTRATION
lettering
logo
Logotype
logotypes
monogram
schmetzer
type
wordmark
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
