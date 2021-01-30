Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
TANGERINE AND YOU | Brand Identity & Packaging
AURG Studio
Farm Story

너에게귤은 한국 제주도 서귀포에 위치한 귤 농장이다. 타이벡 농법을 사용하여 귤의 품질을 꼼꼼하게 챙기는 농장중 하나다. 귤을 비롯해 귤즙, 귤 말랭이 등 다양한 귤 상품을 선보이고 있다. 너에게귤은 제주도의 햇살과 바람, 따뜻한 마음과 정성을 모두 담고있다.

TANGERINE AND YOU is a tangerine farm located in Seogwipo, JEJU Island, KOREA. It is one of the farms that takes care of the quality of tangerines meticulously using the Tyvek farming method. They have a variety of tangerine products, including tangerine juice and tangerine malaeng. They contain the sunshine, wind, warm heart and sincerity of JEJU Island.​​​​​​​
너에게귤 서체를 직접 개발하여 브랜드 전반적으로 사용하였다. 손글씨 느낌의 서체로 획과 획 사이의 여백이 커 아기자기한 느낌을 준다.
We developed their own typefaces and used them throughout the brand. The handwriting-like typeface gives a cute feeling due to the large margin between strokes.



너에게귤의 심볼은 “POST STAMP” 을 모티브로 개발되었다. 귤의 아담한 모양과 너에게귤 서체를 사용하여 아기자기하고 따뜻한 감성을  전달한다. 또한 귤 도형에 손으로 그린 느낌의 텍스쳐를 더해 이를 더 부각시키고자 하였다.
The symbol of the TANGERINE AND YOU was developed with the motif of "POST STAMP". It uses the cute shape of tangerines and a special typeface to convey a cute and warm emotion. It also added a hand-drawn texture to the tangerine shape to highlight it.



Graphic Elements



