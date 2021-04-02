I was tasked with creating a system of modular avatars for the Nike React Vision release in China. Users were able to develop their personal avatar by using their favorite styles from the Nike Summer 2020 line in Wechat mini apps. From there, they could head to participating Nike stores to print their character on a tee. In total, we created 146 separate pieces and brought the characters to life with animated content surrounding the series. A big thanks to Royal Club and Nike GC for having me on board!