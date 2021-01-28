Paradores de Turismo - 2021 Calendar





Illustrations for Paradores de Turismo de España - 2021 Calendar





The starting point was to create a continuous landscape that covered the different months of the year, highlighting the environmental values ​​of the varied Spanish geography. An approach that was very attractive to me to exploit the graphic possibilities of my style, characterized by the prominent use of line and synthesis through geometry. The result was a composition of a very elongated horizontal format, from which the illustrations for each month have been extracted. The line served me to connect many of the months, through the layout of mountains, rivers or the horizon of the sea. The line is also present in vibrant textures for the rain, the trees or the movement of the water. There is a great variety of trees, plants, animals and other elements of the landscape according to each season. Geometry is very present in all these figures, with it I have sought to synthesize every detail and bring clarity to the whole. In tune with this simplicity in the forms, I chose a reduced chromatic range of cheerful tones well contrasted with each other.





Illustrations: Carlos Arrojo

Art Direction: Nacho Padilla

Design: Paradores

Animation: Raquel Lobo
















