Where's Your Cat/Dog? Meowtown: Personalised Book
Rod Hunt
Behance.net
Rod Hunt has illustrated his latest search and find book Where's Your Cat/Dog? Adventures in Meowtown, the sequel to his best-selling Where's Your Dog? for Yappy.com, and this time you can search for your own cat as well! Take your pet on a journey though a feline themed world of adventures including such cat-tastic scenes as Island Fishin' Ninja Kitten, Casino Meow, Valley of the Kittens, I'm Spartapus, Big Cat Safari, Scratch 'n Climb and many more! Simply choose the name, breed and appearance of your cat or dog to create your very own personalised book.

The paw-parazzi have been up to their old tricks again and have chased Ginger into the meowgical world of Meowtown, a place filled with purrfect parodies, furry friends and more cats than you can shake a fish at!

Can you help find Ginger ? Each double-page spread is bustling with fun, cat inspired scenarios and purrlenty of fun things to spot (but most impawtently, Ginger !) So, it’s time to put your detective skills to work as you search and scan each page for your curious kitty, plus all the furriends they meet along the way. It’s a curious world out there, but we have a feline that Spripey is going to have an un-fur-gettable time on their epic adventure across Meowtown. A truly wonderful gift, this search and find book is guaranteed to be purrfect for cat lovers, we’re not kitten!
