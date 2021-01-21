Orbikular Typeface & Specimen Book

With Orbikular, we created a functional serif family that can stand the test of time, whilst still feeling modern and unique. Each lettershape has been crafted with great attention to detail in order to ensure great legibility at large and small sizes.

Orbikular is an instant classic in any designer’s toolkit. Residing in the space between a Transitional and a Scotch Roman, this typeface will feel instantly familiar to any reader.

Some characteristics are the use of ball terminals, high x-height, vertical stress, and high contrast. We also included alternate characters, old-style and tabular numerals, ligatures, as well as various symbols in order to allow the user to easily change the personality of the typeface. This makes Orbikular perfect for use in magazines, books, and branding projects.





To further expand the designer’s choice, we are including some weights, which are rarely offered in a “Text” font family. Beyond the usual Light, Regular, SemiBold, and Bold, we are also offering an ExtraLight and ExtraBold weight, each with matching elegant italics. Orbikular’s character set spans the Latin Extended unicode range, covering most languages written with the Latin script.



