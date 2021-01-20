ILLUSTRATION I

Your Name - illustration inspired by Kimi no Na wa the movie.
Latinx Hispanic Heritage Month - illustration in celebration for SOBLU, a student group at Colby College.
KANEDA - illustration inspired by Akira the movie.
HOPE - Thjs illustration represents the hope we have to celebrate again.
Beyond the Curve - This project want to remind people that there are better times waiting for us on the other side of the curve of pandemic cases. ¨A healthier digital lifestyle: this is breaking open a medium with human generosity and empathy¨-
