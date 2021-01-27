







This project was a collaboration between Tendril and ESPN to create a film and graphical language that metaphorically captures the essence of the College Football Playoffs. We chose to focus on the themes of grit and polish, impact and flow, chemistry and ascension. Ultimately it was a celebration of American College Football culture: the effort, the journey, the passion, the colors, the pain and the glory of the teams, players and fans.







The thing we loved most was the collaboration with the team at ESPN. We were able to develop such a fluid back and forth with the client throughout the project that felt truly unique and refreshing. The collaborative nature of the creative ideation throughout was inspiring and left our team feeling energized and excited to create something beautiful and engaging.





