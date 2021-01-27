Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
ESPN CFP
Multiple Owners
Image may contain: screenshot


Tendril created a brand film for the ESPN College Football Playoffs to build and capture excitement on its own as well as providing for a large broadcast toolkit to be used throughout the season.




This project was a collaboration between Tendril and ESPN to create a film and graphical language that metaphorically captures the essence of the College Football Playoffs.  We chose to focus on the themes of grit and polish, impact and flow, chemistry and ascension. Ultimately it was a celebration of American College Football culture: the effort, the journey, the passion, the colors, the pain and the glory of the teams, players and fans.

The thing we loved most was the collaboration with the team at ESPN. We were able to develop such a fluid back and forth with the client throughout the project that felt truly unique and refreshing. The collaborative nature of the creative ideation throughout was inspiring and left our team feeling energized and excited to create something beautiful and engaging.  


Image may contain: street and handwriting
Image may contain: indoor
Image may contain: typewriter, watch and metal
Image may contain: auto part and vehicle
Image may contain: rock
Image may contain: musical instrument, music and shoes
Image may contain: indoor
Image may contain: indoor and christmas
Image may contain: black and white, street and window
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: stairs and black and white
Image may contain: red, christmas tree and christmas
Image may contain: cartoon, screenshot and arthropod



Process




Published:
Multiple Owners

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Tendril * Toronto, Ontario, Canada
    user's avatar
    Mariusz Becker Cologne, Germany
    user's avatar
    Zack Lovatt Portland, OR, USA
    user's avatar
    Yeseong Kim Toronto, Ontario, Canada
    user's avatar
    Vitaly Grossmann Hamburg, Germany
    user's avatar
    superdesigners studio Moscow, Russian Federation
    user's avatar
    Philipp Pavlov Moscow, Russian Federation
    user's avatar
    Jose Checa New York, NY, USA
    user's avatar
    Gabriel Rocha Toronto, Ontario, Canada
    user's avatar
    Patrick Coffey Canada
    user's avatar
    ca deu Berlin, Germany
    user's avatar
    Ilya Tselyutin Los Angeles, CA, USA
    user's avatar
    Leonardo Bortolussi São Paulo, Brazil
    user's avatar
    Rich Nosworthy Auckland, New Zealand

