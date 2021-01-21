Fontevraud le musée d'Art moderne - Brand design

Over the course of two years, we have had the chance to:



- Conceptualize and produce

- Define the art direction and produce the first issue of Fontevraud le magazine, a "lifestyle" publishing project around the actors and the programming of the "ideal city",

- Conceptualize and prototype - Create Fontevraud’s brand architecture and brand guidelines,- Conceptualize and produce Fontevraud the digital tour route , a series of screens installed on the estate with motion design videoclips that act as an alternative to the classic audio guide,- Define the art direction and produce the first issue of Fontevraud le magazine, a "lifestyle" publishing project around the actors and the programming of the "ideal city",- Conceptualize and prototype Fontevraud the gift box , a smart box that integrates the brand's olfactory signature into merchandise.





Fast forward to now: The magazine's formula has evolved. The website has been redesigned to better integrate all facets of the project with the arrival of the museum. The Fontevraud typeface has come of age and is wilting a little on the walls of the abbey, but the visual identity created in 2015 is still in place and continues to be perfectly adapted to the different communication media of the abbey.