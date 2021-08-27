Log In
Clark University Portraits
Bartosz Kosowski
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
8/27/2021
A set of portraits for Clark University.
The illustrations were drawn and coloured in PS with Wacom CintiQ.
***
Work in progress:
Illustration in print:
You can find me on
facebook
instagram
twitter
