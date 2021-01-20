Log In
Four Small Drawings
Stefan Bleekrode
1/20/2021
"Berne and the Alps"
"Venice, Canareggio and the Campo del Ghetto"
"NYC Avenue, Morning Sun"
"Town on the Mediterranean"
Four Small Drawings
January 18th 2021
Stefan Bleekrode
Stefan Bleekrode
Eindhoven, Netherlands
Four Small Drawings
Published:
January 18th 2021
Tools
Ink
Watercolor
Watercolor Paper
Pencil
Creative Fields
Drawing
,
Fine Arts
,
Architecture
,
architecture
art
cityscape
Drawing
Landscape
New York
Perspective
Realism
Switzerland
Venice
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
