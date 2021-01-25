Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Humphreys Real Estate
Multiple Owners
After 15+ years in the commercial real estate business, Ben Humphreys felt it was time to branch out and start his own agency. Tired of the same old real estate shtick and cliches, Ben sought an identity that expressed his local knowledge and experience (without all the fanfare), championed the local community, and stood out amongst an endless clutter of dull real estate signs and speak.

The new identity is inspired (and shaped) by the local neighbourhood, championing the people and places that make up the community. The ‘H’ logo is shaped by the intersection of streets within the map of Launceston; the visual identity promotes a modern Launceston; the language is hyper-local and plays with real estate patois, yet is broad and interchangeable.


