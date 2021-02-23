Myth 001 - Custom BMW R80G/S





Myth 001 is the culmination of a lifelong passion for airheads and motorcycle adventure travel.After 168 continuous days on the road, you really get a feel for a motorcycle. After riding 20,000 miles on all types of roads, I knew what this bike was capable of and it’s limitations.





Every element on the bike was vetted in regards to how easy it would be to repair or replace in a remote area. The main focus was on keeping the simplicity of the airhead systems but improving suspension, off-road handling, braking power, riding comfort, fuel capacity, and top-end power while maintaining fuel efficiency.







