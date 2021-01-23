Fantasy
Pink is the delicate sweetness, tenderness and innocence.
Pink is the supreme romance, elegance and nobility.
Pink is a beautiful reverie, rendering the fragments of infinite imagination.
Originated from the collision of nature and reality, pink brings out new possibilities, so as to present a more evolved aesthetic language.
The truly addictive color lies not only in the appearance, but also the desire that can't be wiped off.
Pink is nature, youth, unspeakable sexy, and creative soul that spills out of the four seasons.
-
粉色是精密調配的甜美、溫柔和純真。
粉色是極致勾勒的爛漫，憂雅和高貴。
粉色是一幅美麗的遐想，渲染著疊構無限想像力的片段。
粉色源自自然與現實碰撞迸發新的可能性，才能呈現更進化的美學語言。
真正讓人沉溺的色彩，絕不只是外表，還有就是一種塗抹上就無法擦去的慾望。
粉色，是自然，是青春，是難以言喻的性感，是灑落四季之外的創意靈魂。