B|D Landscape Architects: Update

B|D Landscape Architects are a design based landscape consultancy with outstanding expertise in the field of public realm design and a growing reputation for contemporary landscape architecture, urban design and space-making.
After previously rebranding the company, we have continued to work with B|D as their practice expands and evolves, with the identity we created adapting to reflect this development. The colour palette has shifted to focus on a a vivid two-tone orange featuring neon foils and spot colour inks, while the typography is often bold and oversized to communicate a bold and confident tone of voice.
Over the past year, we have designed a range of print collateral, beginning with new business cards and corporate stationery, as well as project postcards, a promotional mailer and a pocket-sized portfolio booklet that features their best work to date. The print work continues to make use of recycled paper stocks and responsibly sourced materials that reflects the company's environmentally-sensitive ethos.