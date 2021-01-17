Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Fenway Center
Mubien Studio
Branding, Editorial Design and UI/UX for Fenway Center, a state-of-the-art development in Boston, MA. The development includes extensive laboratory, office and retail space. Considered a gateway project, Fenway Center will be built on a special podium spanning between Beacon and Brookline Streets next to the iconic Boston Red Sox Stadium, Fenway Park.


Creative Direction: David Mubien
Art Direction: Javier Ochoa, Daniel Iglesias, Illán Vega
Production: Mubien
UI/UX: Javier Ochoa
Motion: Daniel Iglesias




    Mubien Studio San Diego, CA, USA

    Workshop Built San Diego, CA, USA

    Creative Fields