Branding, Editorial Design and UI/UX for Fenway Center, a state-of-the-art development in Boston, MA. The development includes extensive laboratory, office and retail space. Considered a gateway project, Fenway Center will be built on a special podium spanning between Beacon and Brookline Streets next to the iconic Boston Red Sox Stadium, Fenway Park.
Creative Direction: David Mubien
Art Direction: Javier Ochoa, Daniel Iglesias, Illán Vega
Production: Mubien
UI/UX: Javier Ochoa
Motion: Daniel Iglesias
Art Direction: Javier Ochoa, Daniel Iglesias, Illán Vega
Production: Mubien
UI/UX: Javier Ochoa
Motion: Daniel Iglesias