Cumulus is an architecture studio comprising 35 architects, designers and planners. Working collaboratively across offices throughout Australia, they’ve gained a reputation for progressive design and adaptive reuse in architecture. The new identity speaks to the ever-changing cloud of ideas, and the cumulative, collective conversations between design and space. The visual identity adapts to its environment, with a word-mark that is in constant flux, and typographic word clouds that communicate the core ideas of projects — all under-pinned by a horizontal grid system inspired by cloud altitudes.

