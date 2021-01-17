Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avatar
Cumulus
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: sky, water and indoor
Image may contain: table, floor and handwriting
Image may contain: abstract and screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot, computer and internet
Image may contain: screenshot and template
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot, sign and post-it note
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: road and screenshot
Image may contain: person, wall and clothing
Image may contain: person, man and t-shirt
Image may contain: door
Image may contain: building, outdoor and clothing
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot and illustration
Image may contain: screenshot and abstract
Image may contain: grass, outdoor and sky
Image may contain: screenshot
Cumulus is an architecture studio comprising 35 architects, designers and planners. Working collaboratively across offices throughout Australia, they’ve gained a reputation for progressive design and adaptive reuse in architecture. The new identity speaks to the ever-changing cloud of ideas, and the cumulative, collective conversations between design and space. The visual identity adapts to its environment, with a word-mark that is in constant flux, and typographic word clouds that communicate the core ideas of projects — all under-pinned by a horizontal grid system inspired by cloud altitudes.
Cumulus
320
1.2k
17
Published:

    Owners

    user's avatar
    For The People Sydney, Australia
    user's avatar
    Jason Little Sydney, Australia
    user's avatar
    Dash O'Brien-Georgeson Sydney, Australia
    user's avatar
    Johanna Roca Sydney, Australia
    user's avatar
    Kimberly Luo Sydney, Australia

    Cumulus

    320
    1.2k
    17
    Published:

    Creative Fields