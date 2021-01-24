







Madrid City council's plastic usage campaign​​​​​ ​​





Working on a project involving social and environmental issues we always end up being more conscious of our good and bad habits. Because the idea behind its so important to keep in mind the result usually has sharp aesthetics.

Pairing neutral typography, black and white, and silhouette illustrations let us show a large variety of different objects maintaining their characteristics to recognize each element. This way we helped citizens to know about all the other alternatives to plastic there are in a few seconds.

A bold approach with all its elements to pass on this kind of mindset.





Words: Blanca Bassols







