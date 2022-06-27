Great And Small In Nature
2020 / China
The Qaidam Basin is the highest in the world, with an average altitude of more than 2,500 metres. It is hard to imagine that 30 million years ago it was covered with temperate deciduous broad-leaved forests. Now, year after year, violent winds sweep through the desert and shape them into giant waves, some more than two meters high from the dry, saline desert soil, often cutting off the adventurers who have come to the desert, even if they are driving a 4x4.
Another planet. The wild sand was a soft filter, and the hills looked like golden islands rising from the sea. This is what I saw after two hours of quiet waiting at the top of the mountain. Maybe another‘The Martian’could be shot here, But let me stay here, I don't need to be rescued.
This is not a snow-capped mountain. The winds over the Pamirs have been passing over thousands of years, causing the mountains around the sand lake to be eroded into white sand, forming sand hills. The violent winds are sculpting the shape of these sand mountains every moment. In March, there was ice on the lake, and I was carefully trying to get close to these white sand mountains.
On the Tianshan mountain, the summer climate changes very quickly, you can experience four seasons in a day, and it is very hot at noon, but there is a snowfall in the evening. The snow-covered mountains shine like stars in the Milky Way. After the snow stopped, I went out of the tent，This was taken just before midnight.
I parked my car and finally climbed this huge dune before sunrise, I looked up. The endless desert is like a huge embrace, holding all the light tightly in the arms, presenting a peaceful, quiet and gentle side with its soft skin.
Standing under the cliff, here i am，small，quietly feeling all this...
The Qaidam Basin is 2,800 meters above sea level, the last glimmer of sunlight falls on these Yadan landform as Jupiter and Saturn,
two brothers, slowly rise with the galactic center. In order to capture the entire arch of the Milky Way I took 6 vertical composition frames to complete this photo.
In the vast universe, there is, and only one planet can let us leisurely through life, I am honored to be able to live here with you, although our world is still sometimes mistakes, although our life there are many unsatisfactory places. Human beings are still young for the earth, and the earth is still young for the universe, so we still have time to learn how to love this planet. As the New Year is coming, I wish everyone a healthy and happy growth and a happy 2021.