2021 Letterpress calendar collaborative project

Letterpress printing by Studio Pression





The calendar is printed in France, at Studio Pression. Letterpress printing has the ability to create relief into the paper by adding tons of pressure while printing. It’s called a deep impression, or debossing. And it’s done at the same time, printing AND debossing, always one color at a time. The thicker the paper, the deeper the impression. For a crisper effect, we use much harder magnesium plates instead of a photopolymer. Hot foil uses the same machine but instead of ink, pre-dried ink or foils are transferred on the paper at high temperatures.

