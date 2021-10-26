The Washington Post | Travel editorials

FROM BAD TIMES TO GOOD STORIES





Some time ago, I got a chance to work with The Washington Post , lucky devil 😈. Now, I would like to share the illustrations with you. The article depicts 7 travel stories in which 7 seasoned travel writers own up to 7 less-than-stellar moments on the road. Special thanks to AD José Soto and the band

of writers who coughed up these witty gems.







