The Washington Post | Travel editorials

Annelien Smet
 FROM BAD TIMES TO GOOD STORIES

Some time ago, I got a chance to work with The Washington Post, lucky devil 😈. Now, I would like to share the illustrations with you. The article depicts 7 travel stories in which 7 seasoned travel writers own up to 7 less-than-stellar moments on the road. Special thanks to AD José Soto and the band
of writers who coughed up these witty gems.


I. Picturesque yaks, talking back by Elizabeth Chang
II. That empty feeling by Melanie D.G. Kaplan
III. Dangerous links by Dina Mishev 
IV. Affordable rental comes at a price by Christopher Eliott
V. No Time for island time by Carol Sottili
VI. Mother's a helper by John Briley
Extra: Lay-out
Extra: discarded illustration I 
Extra: discarded illustration II 
Extra: expo
Thanks for the time you invested. It was a more-than-stellar experience for me.
Hope you enjoyed this little roadtrip down memory lane :)

    Annelien Smet Ghent, Belgium

    Creative Fields