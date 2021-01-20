32è MERCAT DE MUSICA VIVA DE VIC

MMVV 2020
CAT
El Mercat de Música Viva de Vic és un punt de trobada professional que reuneix a tots els sectors de la indústria musical. Des del 1989, cada setembre i durant quatre dies, la ciutat de Vic acull agents de tots els àmbits de la música, vinguts d’arreu del món per conèixer noves propostes, assistir a fòrums, intercanviar coneixement i comprar i vendre música.
"Com és una cançó?
La gràfica d'enguany neix d'aquesta pregunta, de la voluntat de fer visible quelcom invisible, de voler mostrar gràficament com és una cançó. Utilitzant la percussió com a llenç en blanc i el ritme com si d'un pinzell és tractés, aconseguim plasmar de forma pictòrica l'expressivitat i l'emoció de cada peça musical, de cada cançó."
ENG
The festival "Mercat de Musica Viva de Vic" it's an annually meeting spot in the Vic city for all professionals around the music industry. Since 1989, during 4 days of September, Vic host personalities from the whole music areas, coming from all over the world to learn and discover about new proposals, attend forums, exchange knowledge and buy and selling music.
"How it's a song?
This is the question that we worked with for this year's festival image, the desire to show something invisible, to create graphically what a song is like. Using the drums as a brush, we manage to capture the emotions of every music piece through a pictorial image. "
This is the question that we worked with for this year's festival image, the desire to show something invisible, to create graphically what a song is like. Using the drums as a brush, we manage to capture the emotions of every music piece through a pictorial image. "
s
s
s