GULA Branding

Brand Identity for Gula

About the Brand

Gula is all things guilty and wickedly delicious, since we are sinners and we do it right.

Our food and drinks are based on the knowledge we have acquired throughout our travels; deboucherous late nights involving many beers, often a dance floor and topping it off with slurping up bowls of noodles in dirty back streets. But it is also derived from technique, simplicity, study and experimentation.