GULA Branding

Brand Identity for Gula
About the Brand
Gula is all things guilty and wickedly delicious, since we are sinners and we do it right.
Our food and drinks are based on the knowledge we have acquired throughout our travels; deboucherous late nights involving many beers, often a dance floor and topping it off with slurping up bowls of noodles in dirty back streets. But it is also derived from technique, simplicity, study and experimentation.
Gula was born to fill the gap in Sydneys catering and private chef for-hire industry, by creating a balance between quality food and a personalised service, cutting out the middleman.
Client: Gula
Creative Direction & Graphic design & Illustration: Sofia Noceti
PH: Javier Saiz Merino
Sydney, Australia
2020