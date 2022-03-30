Gaia is a contemporary Greek-Mediterranean taverna located in London, Monte Carlo and Dubai and with others in the pipeline. The restaurant is named after the Greek goddess who created the sun, the mountains and the sea. Inspired by this, we created four distinct images loosely based on Greek landscapes, featuring materials, produce and ruins relevant to both the food and the scenes. The logotype is a simple reduction of the name to the three defining features of the landscapes.
We worked with photographer John Ross and set designer Victoria Spicer to create the series of images that represent the sky, the mountains and the sea. A fourth was created to bring together elements from all three.
The photography is tipped into the covers of food menus and set within a debossed panel.
Elements of the statuary seen in the photography are embossed with sculptural effect on the cover of the wine menu.
The bar menu’s signature cocktails are divided into three sections to echo the three components of the logo.
A modern interpretation of a market blackboard is used to display the day’s options available from the extensive fish counter at the heart of the restaurant.