Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
IBM WATSON
Chris Bjerre
Behance.net


Data visualizations for IBM Watson created with Elastic and directed by Paul Mitchell and Jeff Han.
The Weather Channel uses IBM Watson to find hidden insights in weather data, giving you an accurate hyper-local allergy risk forecast.



IBM WATSON
146
652
9
Published:

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Chris Bjerre San Francisco, CA, USA

    IBM WATSON

    146
    652
    9
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields