Log In
Discover
Livestreams
Jobs
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
Sign Up
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Footer
Discover
Livestreams
Jobs
Sort & filter all:
Projects
Images
People
Moodboards
Cancel
Log In
Sign Up
Follow
Unfollow
Follow
Following
Tools
Maxon Cinema 4D
Tools
Add to Moodboard
Save
Appreciate
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Follow
Unfollow
IBM WATSON
Chris Bjerre
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
1/24/2021
Data visualizations for IBM Watson created with Elastic and directed by Paul Mitchell and Jeff Han.
The Weather Channel uses IBM Watson to find hidden insights in weather data, giving you an accurate hyper-local allergy risk forecast.
Save
Follow
Following
Unfollow
IBM WATSON
146
652
9
Published:
January 22nd 2021
Chris Bjerre
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Owners
Chris Bjerre
San Francisco, CA, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
IBM WATSON
146
652
9
Published:
January 22nd 2021
Tools
Adobe After Effects
View Gallery
Download Now
Maxon Cinema 4D
Creative Fields
Animation
,
Art Direction
,
Motion Graphics
,
3D
after effects
allergy
c4d
Data
data visualization
Data Viz
octane
Pollen
weather
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
Report
Jump to Main Content
More Behance
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help