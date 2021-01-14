Reshoevn8r Global Rebrand

It’s all about the sneakers

Steve Grear began selling sneaker cleaning kits from his Arizona garage in 2010, inspired by advice his mother had given him as a child: keep your shoes clean, and people will respect you. It turns out she was right – Reshoevn8r gained attention by innovating and energetically demoing new products to a rapidly growing and loyal online audience. Today they’re the most respected sneaker care specialists in the world.





Nine years on, they had outgrown their brand and were losing ground to new competitors. They came to us to help rediscover their purpose, and rethink their future. We led them back to the thing that started it all. The thing they share with each and every one of their followers: a love of sneakers.





Sneakers, not soap

We switched the focus from cleaning products, to a celebration of sneaker culture. Whether for an avid collector or weekend jogger, AF1’s or Ultraboost, soles worn thin or pristine box fresh, sneakers are at the heart of it all.





Clean and simple

The new brand is re-energised and stripped back, allowing it to flex around the personality of any pair of featured sneakers, or to partner up with other brands. We stacked the name to boost legibility and create an iconic shape. We brought in monospaced type to reflect their straight-talking character, and replaced coloured packaging with a new system of raw card and aluminium: as little as possible to get in the way of the sneakers themselves.





Box Refreshed

Since its launch in Spring 2020, the brand has received praise from long-time followers, newcomers and many in the sneaker industry, with a significant boost in sales in this toughest of years.





Socio + Hype Type Studio