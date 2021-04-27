Prima Materia: Collection I

I'm a big fan of contemporary art, but it's always been the work of the Old Masters, such as Da Vinci, Titian, Bernini, El Greco, Velázquez, Caravaggio and Vermeer, to name but a few, that have had the biggest influence on my work.
The 'Prima Materia' series is a homage to their work, paintings that I find endlessly fascinating in composition, painting technique and narrative depth. By merging, transforming and reconstructing imagery from a vast array of pre-20th century paintings, I hope to reinvigorate the viewers appreciation for the details and forms present within these works, which can often be overlooked amongst their original narrative context.
