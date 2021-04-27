Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Prima Materia: Collection I
James Roper
I'm a big fan of contemporary art, but it's always been the work of the Old Masters, such as Da Vinci, Titian, Bernini, El Greco, Velázquez, Caravaggio and Vermeer, to name but a few, that have had the biggest influence on my work.
The 'Prima Materia' series is a homage to their work, paintings that I find endlessly fascinating in composition, painting technique and narrative depth. By merging, transforming and reconstructing imagery from a vast array of pre-20th century paintings, I hope to reinvigorate the viewers appreciation for the details and forms present within these works, which can often be overlooked amongst their original narrative context.
'Prima Materia III'
'Prima Materia VI' 
'Prima Materia VII'
'Prima Materia II'
'Prima Materia V'
'Prima Materia IV'
Purchase limited edition prints of this series here: jamesroperart.store

Follow me on Instagram: @jamesroperart
