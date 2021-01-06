Nightro - branding

From new mattress concept
to high-end sports brand.
BekaertDeslee approached skinn to develop, name and brand a new mattress topper.
BekaertDeslee is the market leader in the production of mattress ticking, with 27 production sites in 19 different countries around the world generating a turnover of 350 million euros. While its range is mainly B2B-oriented, it wanted to appeal directly to the end consumer with this new product.
During the strategic preliminary phase, an opportunity became apparent to avoid marketing the product as a topper. This topper doesn’t belong in a bedding shop: it is an essential part of an athlete's sports equipment. We therefore built a brand that fits perfectly in a sports shop.
Preparation for sports performance by day begins the night before. This duality inspired us establish a relationship between product and performance.
A handy sports bag was developed to showcase the product in sports shops. This increased Nightro’s in-store visibility.
Nightro’s imagery style shows athletes just before sunset or just after sunrise. This enabled us to obtain a warm 'golden hour' feeling and subtly refer to the all-important question of how well the athlete sleeps at night.
We made the brand
breathe, live and move.
Sports, winning and performance became the focus of the entire brand story. Not in the bedroom, but in the sports stadium.
