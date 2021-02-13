Glyphs App Rebranding

A new chapter





The new logo and design system signal a new chapter for Glyphs. The iconic, simplified mark connects with the modular language at play in the rest of the identity.



The Glyphs 3 symbol contains the building blocks that make the rest of the app suite visually cohesive: Glyphs 3 Mini and all of the Pro font tools, which will be gradually released in 2021.



The color palette builds on the heritage green that distinguished Glyphs from its competitors, evolving it to a more vibrant, dynamic and ownable green. The extended palette uses a combination of brights and darks that allow flexibility within the site and social media.