Blox



Blox is a duo of architects focused on designing and researching domestic and urban habitats.

We curated the visual identity of the studio, designing the logo, the elements for daily operation and the website.

The logo expresses the double focus of the studio: research and design cohabitating, interacting with and influencing each other.

A sense of versatility to different design contexts and flexibility to the client's requests is also present in the design.

The palette consists of pastels and an electric blue that, together with the semi-serif font, enhances the human characteristics of the visual identity.