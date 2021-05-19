Singapore International Photography Festival (SIPF) is about bringing people together through the art of photography. Capturing the festival’s dynamic spirit: a confluence of people, perspectives and ideas, was our priority when developing its new brand identity. Where there was previously no strong correlation between the logo and festival photography, the two are now inseparable, with text enwrapping each photograph — a reminder of the personal stories and wider contexts surrounding every image. Our graphic inspiration came from editorial design, where photos and type are used together to tell stories.
The defining works of William Eggleston, Stephen Shore and Saul Leiter, three pioneers of color photography, formed the basis of our color palette for a coherent yet dynamic identity across festival merchandise, print ads, digital media and metro station exhibitions.
≠≠ This festival was postponed from August to November 2020 and lapsed over to 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. As such, some of these approved branded materials were not able to be produced or executed for the festival unfortunately. ≠≠