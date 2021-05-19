Singapore International Photography Festival (SIPF) is about bringing people together through the art of photography. Capturing the festival’s dynamic spirit:

a confluence of people, perspectives and ideas , was our priority when developing its new brand identity. Where there was previously no strong correlation between the logo and festival photography, the two are now inseparable, with text enwrapping each photograph — a reminder of the personal stories and wider contexts surrounding every image. Our graphic inspiration came from editorial design, where photos and type are used together to tell stories.