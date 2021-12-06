Are we looking forward to the future as depicted in our favorite sci-fi movies and anime?
I've always been amazed at the variety of human facial designs that can be made if we become cyborgs.
I would definitely decide to upgrade my vision so that I could not only see in the usual way,
but I could also see atoms and stars up close.
If our future is less cybernetic and more immersed in virtual reality, the variety of designs will be infinitely greater. This is what I will dedicate my upcoming projects to, which will be done entirely in 3D soft.
