Send your New Year greetings
Pavel Mishkin
Behance.net
#1
Send your New Year greetings to political prisoners
This illustration I made for amazing OVD-Info (Russia). 
They made service that can help send the postcards to political prisoners in Russia.
#2
"Easter bread and mouse" and "The egg fight".
The illustrations for Esquire magazine.
#3
The illustration for We Present how not to lose heart on the quarantine time. 
"Open all windows in your home. Put on your best street clothes. Close your eyes. Turn on the sounds of nature. And try to imagine that you are in the field surrounded by animals."
#4
"League of Universal archivists"
Illustrations for Usbek & Rica.
First illustration was made for article about a league of Universal archivists. They scattered around the world, digitizing, storing, referencing everything that can, from near or far, be linked to collective memory. 
And the second illustration was made for the article about generating a new type of energy from the Sun.
#5
"No More" app.
"No More" makes your social media web apps weirder, nicer, and less addictive. 
It lets you turn off features: likes notifications in Instagram, ads, and so on.
I made three illustrations for three features: No more comments, No more likes, No more ads.
#6
"The salad" and "The date in the supermarket"​​​​​​​
Illustrations for Esquire.
#7
"Public transport of the future"​​​​​​​
Illustration for +1 project.
 #8
IVF – In vitro fertilization
Illustrations for The Batenka (Russian independent public-journalistic Internet publishing). The article was about the IVF.
#9
The lecture on contemporary art.
#10
Cards against corona
A limited pandemic card deck designed by fifty-five international creatives.
My card was "The Queen of Hearts". All profits are donated to the fight against COVID-19  (to WHO).
