Inno-Centre | lg2

An incubator-consulting firm hybrid, Inno-Centre (IC) regroups experts and mentors who accompany innovative businesses in their quest for growth. Often confused with consulting firms for startups, IC wished to refresh its image and clarify its target market: medium-sized businesses looking to embark on a new growth phase. IC differs from traditional consulting firms in two ways: (1) its concrete, hands-on approach to business advising and (2) the strength of its team, made up of successful and well-known mentors. These two elements guided the design for IC:



The delta triangle ▲ , a symbol of growth, is at the core of the brand experience



Sober, timeless colours and typography, communicating the professionalism and maturity of IC’s services



Highly intuitive and simple navigation that evokes the firm’s belief that advice should be given straight up with no frills