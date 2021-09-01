3rd Space Mgmt is the first modelling agency which truly reflects the street culture of Sweden, highlighting diversity and standing for inclusion. Founder Helin Honung’s heritage guides and informs her work, ultimately allowing her to set an example in redefining the concept of beauty in the fashion and media industry. The inspiration behind the visual identity comes from the concept of third space theory which puts a strong emphasis on cultural hybridity. A play on thirds is used throughout the work—from the globelike symbol which unites three differently shaped ovals—to the emphasis on the rule of thirds across the collateral.



