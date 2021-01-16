"Abbandonare un gatto" by Haruki Murakami

"Abbandonare un gatto" (abandoning a cat) is a non fiction story written by Haruki Murakami, published in a shorter version the 2019 by The New Yorker magazine. It became a book in November 2020. I drew 21 illustrations that go along Murakami text.

The story is a chronicle of the Murakami family, from the tragic death of his grandfather to the Second World War that his father fought. It's a delicate essay of the relationships between father and son, the silences, the distance and the mutual love.



