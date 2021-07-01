Figment offers beautifully furnished boutique homes, a thoughtful and refreshing take on co-living that turns handpicked spaces into vibrant platforms for local art, design and architecture. First launched in beautifully restored shophouses in its home city of Singapore, each Figment home is designed and decorated to reflect the personality of a local designer, offering residents their own piece of the city-state’s history and local flavor.





We worked with Figment to turn each house into a home, through an expandable logo and brand system that references the unique roofs of Singapore’s heritage shophouses – and any new cities and locations on Figment’s horizon. In partnership with local craftsmen and makers, we developed specially curated welcome kits to make new residents feel right at home. The branded collaterals adopted architectural and graphic elements found in our local heritage, while the sticker stamps add an extra layer of fun and brand engagement.



