











Patrija Mall





The Patrija department store was built and opened in the city of Prijedor (Yugoslavia) in 1979 and had the function of selling and distributing consumer goods. With its appearance, area and location, it occupied an important place in the life and consumer culture of the inhabitants of Prijedor and over time it became a reference point and a kind of landmark of the urban zone of the city. It was built in the spirit and style of late socialist modernism, on the principles of which rests the then visual identity and logo, which was in function until the closure and reconstruction of the building, ie until the rebranding of the identity.

After several decades of non-functioning, in 2020, the project of revitalization and reconstruction of the Patrija building will begin, and in parallel, rebranding will begin with the design of communication and a new visual identity. New Patrija retains its original purpose with the fact that today it is a modern shopping center with represented world brands and catering and entertainment facilities for children.









Patrija TC



Robna kuća Patrija izgrađena je i otvorena u gradu Prijedoru 1979. godine i vršila je distribuciju i prodaju roba široke potrošnje. Svojim izgledom, površinom i lokacijom zauzimala je važno mjesto u životu i potrošačkoj kulturi stanovnika Prijedora i vremenom je postala referentna tačka i svojevrstan landmark urbane zone grada. Građena je u duhu i stilu poznog socijalističkog modernizma na čijim principima počiva i tadašnji vizuelni identitet i logotip koji je bio u funkciji do zatvaranja i rekonstrukcije objekta, odnosno do rebrendinga identiteta. Nakon više decenija nefunkcionisanja 2020. godine se pristupa projektu revitalizacije i rekonstrukcije objekta Patrije, a paralelno se započinje i rebrending sa osmišljavanjem komunkacije i novog vizuelnog identiteta. Nova Patrija zadržava svoju provobitnu namjenu s tim što danas predstavlja moderan tržni centar sa zastupljenim svjetskim brendovima, ugostiteljskim objektima i sadržajima za zabavu i djecu.















