Bécot - Brand identity

_
EN
Since when has your Saturday morning not been amazing? Imagined by Marine, Bécot is a creator of morning events based in Paris. Her speciality is to offer galvanising moments by combining sport, DJ, music, breakfast, on a Saturday morning, in a variety of venues. The aim of this movement: to get together, to wake up, to dance. Prior to its official launch in 2021, we were asked to create the graphic identity for these events.
Based on an in-house typographic design, composed of thick, solid but appealing letters, the logo hides both a smile and a rising sun. We have then developed a graphic territory based on bold typographic choices, and a collection of generative and colourful textures, illustrating the spirit of the events. Rendez-vous during the first half of 2021 in Paris for the first galvanised mornings.
Based on an in-house typographic design, composed of thick, solid but appealing letters, the logo hides both a smile and a rising sun. We have then developed a graphic territory based on bold typographic choices, and a collection of generative and colourful textures, illustrating the spirit of the events. Rendez-vous during the first half of 2021 in Paris for the first galvanised mornings.
_
FR
Depuis quand ton samedi matin n'a pas été prodigieux ? Imaginé par Marine, Bécot est un créateur d'événement matinaux basé à Paris. Sa spécialité est de proposer des moments galvanisants en alliant sport, DJ, musique, petit-déjeuner, le temps d'un samedi matin, dans des lieux variés. Le but de ce mouvement : se rassembler, se réveiller, danser. En amont de son lancement officiel en 2021, nous avons été sollicités pour créer l'identité graphique de ces matins suspendus.
Sur la base d'un dessin typographique maison, composé de caractères épais, solides mais avenants, le logo cache à la fois un sourire et un soleil levant. Nous avons développé par la suite un territoire graphique basé sur des choix typographiques francs, et une collection de textures génératives et colorées, illustrant l'esprit des événements. Rendez-vous courant du premier semestre 2021 à Paris pour les premières matinées galvanisées.
Sur la base d'un dessin typographique maison, composé de caractères épais, solides mais avenants, le logo cache à la fois un sourire et un soleil levant. Nous avons développé par la suite un territoire graphique basé sur des choix typographiques francs, et une collection de textures génératives et colorées, illustrant l'esprit des événements. Rendez-vous courant du premier semestre 2021 à Paris pour les premières matinées galvanisées.