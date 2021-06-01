Bécot - Brand identity

_

Since when has your Saturday morning not been amazing? Imagined by Marine, Bécot is a creator of morning events based in Paris. Her speciality is to offer galvanising moments by combining sport, DJ, music, breakfast, on a Saturday morning, in a variety of venues. The aim of this movement: to get together, to wake up, to dance. Prior to its official launch in 2021, we were asked to create the graphic identity for these events.

Based on an in-house typographic design, composed of thick, solid but appealing letters, the logo hides both a smile and a rising sun. We have then developed a graphic territory based on bold typographic choices, and a collection of generative and colourful textures, illustrating the spirit of the events. Rendez-vous during the first half of 2021 in Paris for the first galvanised mornings.

