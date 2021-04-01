Xavier Dolan
THE SEVERAL CHARACTERS
This project contains portraits that I have created over the past few months. I try to look for new graphic techniques and all the portraits are a little different. Very often, I don't have free time to form them into a separate case, but when time passes, I can understand what I like and what graphic technique I will use next and which one will remain in the past.
Unknown character, Zoe Kravitz, Susan Sarandon, Unknown character, Rain Dove, Unknown character.
I chose 20 portraits for publication, but it seemed to me that some portraits were no longer so relevant to me personally and I left 11 portraits. There are fictional and real heroes among the characters. I hope you enjoyed this project.
Chloë Stevens Sevigny, Rue Bennett, Willem Dafoe, Aleksey Zhidkovskiy
This project contains not just portraits, but different ideas and images of real and fictional people. If you want to see other illustrations, you can see them on my Instagram.
Thank you for attention and your time.