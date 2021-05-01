Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Japan vistas calendar 2021
Mateusz Urbanowicz
Behance.net
Image may contain: skyscraper, outdoor and tree
Japan vistas 2021 calendar for DOCOMO
I was approached in 2020 by one of the major Japanese mobile service providers, DOCOMO, to create the illustrations for their next corporate calendar to be distributed to all of their branches and business partners in the coming year.
Image may contain: snow, outdoor and tree
Image may contain: mountain, sky and snow
Image may contain: water, outdoor and beach
All the illustrations in this series feature Japanese vistas of cities or countryside where DOCOMO is trying innovative projects that use their mobile technology, like tracking cattle grazing freely on the Okinoshima island. I was happy for an opportunity to paint images of Japan spanning throughout all seasons that do not focus only on well known, famous places (though there are some in this series too).

All the images were painted digitally using the Apple iPad Pro, and the painting application Procreate. This series was my first attempt at creating such large pieces this way, but the iPad proved to be a capable tool even in making such huge (more than 6000px), ready for print files.
Image may contain: sky, outdoor and train
Image may contain: outdoor, mountain and sky
Image may contain: outdoor, sky and tree
Image may contain: cow, outdoor and grass
Image may contain: water, outdoor and beach
Image may contain: flower, sky and outdoor
Image may contain: outdoor, building and sky
Image may contain: sky, cloud and outdoor
Image may contain: snow and outdoor
Kana helped with this project, designing and painting the characters needed for some of the illustrations (April, June, and October). Her style of painting meshed well with the detailed but still painterly backgrounds.
Image may contain: outdoor, sky and street
Image may contain: cartoon and drawing
Cover.

The calendar also needed a cover, hence the thirteenth image in this series – a view on Tokyo's skyline featuring the DOCOMO tower building. Sadly, this image was too big for the iPad and had to be painted in two parts (city and the sky separately) and put together in Photoshop later.
Image may contain: outdoor, skyscraper and sky
Thank you for watching.

All the images and brands copyright by NTT DOCOMO, INC.
Japan vistas calendar 2021
308
1.4k
19
Published:
user's avatar
Mateusz Urbanowicz

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Mateusz Urbanowicz Tokyo, Japan

    Credits

    user's avatar
    Kana Urbanowicz Fujisawa, Japan

    Japan vistas calendar 2021

    308
    1.4k
    19
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields