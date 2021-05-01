The Velaslavasay Panorama





A scrolling panorama advanced by the hand crank you see to the left, the canvas measures 270 feet and was painted over the course of 2 years by Guan Rong, engineered by Erik Newman, Rosco Posada, and others. When formally presented live, a narrator reads from a script “depicting the early history of California and referencing elements of the landscape and culture as it exists today. On the voyage we encounter the rough seas at Cape Horn, early versions of today’s California cities and famous natural treasures, and the people, landscapes and ports-of-call the original ‘49ers encountered on their journey to find their fortunes.”



