Hakuro Brushes

















Hakuro is a Polish brand that manually produces high-quality, natural and synthetic make-up brushes.





Their competitive advantage is the ability to stack natural bristles,

giving the effect of exceptional softness. Hakuro's brush production process

is close to the traditional one cultivated in Japan, hence the brand's inspiration

with the culture of the The Land of the Cherry Blossom.





The aim of Hakuro's rebranding was to adapt the brand image

to the quality of the p roducts that were carefully refined

over the ten years of the brand's existence.











