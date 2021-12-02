Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Marco Oggian
#follow20
Design Festival

9-13 November 2020
Online Worldwide & Lugo Square
A Coruña, Spain

A celebration of design, highlighting the value of the Galician professional industry and promoting its connection and its approach to the national and international public.
A 100% carbon neutral festival, with a complete program of sustainable development in the environmental and social fields.

This first edition has been the starting point of an ambitious program, which will have its center in the launch of Galicia Design Week next June, within # follow21.

Brutto Studio helped out with the identity and production of this great initiative.



Since #follow20 is a 100% carbon neutral festival, the entire stationery, stickers, vinyls and flyers were made in collaboration with imprimeverde in Vigo. A special type of paper was used which, once planted, gives life to beautiful tomato plants!





Creator and Director of #follow20
Alex Rico Caramés

Photos:
Pablo Quintillan
