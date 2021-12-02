







#follow20

Design Festival



9-13 November 2020

Online Worldwide & Lugo Square

A Coruña, Spain





A celebration of design, highlighting the value of the Galician professional industry and promoting its connection and its approach to the national and international public.

A 100% carbon neutral festival, with a complete program of sustainable development in the environmental and social fields.





This first edition has been the starting point of an ambitious program, which will have its center in the launch of Galicia Design Week next June, within # follow21.





Brutto Studio helped out with the identity and production of this great initiative.











