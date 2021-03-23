The African Bricks 2

A new series of mosaic artworks inspired by African popular art, culture and beauty.



It's been around 15 years now that I am studying African culture and experimenting with the rich visual language of the continent and its people all around the world. From my first trip to Johannesburg I felt in love with the African heritage. For me it's so strong, so original, so powerful. It's a solid ground on which I can build my work.

matchbox house . I so loved these houses. You see that every brick but also every possible material can find its place on these walls in Soweto or other African townships . It's another series of collages using patterns, textures, fabrics, embroidery, papers and any other material that reflects the passion and the beauty of Africa. 8 beautiful black women and 2 portraits of the Jamaican American reggae artist Keznamdi . I have created these two portraits of him for his Skyline Levels Vol.1 album. This is the second collection of my African Bricks series, following the concept of the African

You can also recognize the amazing Amanda Gorman in one of these pieces. I couldn't help but creating a portrait of hers. She's such a lovely and promising poet. The title of this portrait is taken by a poet of Maya Angelou. "And still I rise"

Thank you, Africa. For all the beauty, the joy and the inspiration!





The artworks​​​​​​​





