NWHR
Marco Oggian
NWHR is a brand made for non-judgmental people who don’t believe in superficial differences.

With the help of the consulting firm BCOME, NWHR evaluate the entire supply chain by measuring the impact that each of their clothing items has on the environment and the savings it represents compared to conventional industry. The brand is aware that 100% sustainable companies do not exist, however, thanks to this information they can make decisions that bring us closer to our main objective, zero carbon emissions. The data is public and can be found in two ways: in each product section of the web and by scanning the QR code printed on a label located inside each garment.


Firstly at Flaco, later with Brutto, we had the pleasure to work on the entire structure of the Galician eco-street brand. From the naming, branding identity to the first drop collection itself as well as clothing design and garments.


Art Direction: Brutto
Fashion Design: Brutto / Flaco Studio
Photography: NWHR
Models: Noah, Dami, Alba, Oli, Ines, Moi

Discover more at NWHR.EU

